New York Officials Receive Chilling Terroristic Threat

Multiple New York officials received audio about an impending terroristic threat to avenge the killing of an Iranian general.

The disturbing audio warned of a terror attack at the U.S. capital. CBS News aired a clip Tuesday night where a computer-generated voice warns New York air traffic controllers of an impending terror attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

The voice says it’s to avenge the death of an Iranian general killed by the United States last year.

"We are flying a plane into the Capitol on Wednesday. Soleimani will be avenged," the computer-generated voice said in the threat, according to CBS News.

The threat was made on the one-year anniversary of Qassem Soleimani's death. Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump.

Multiple air traffic controllers from New York State received the chilling threat, CBS News reports.

While it's unclear who made the threat, CBS News said experts do not believe the threat is credible. The Pentagon and other U.S. agencies briefed about the threat add the threat is "being investigated as a breach of aviation frequencies," according to CBS News.

The threat was made on the same day members of the House and Senate meet to formally ratify the results of the presidential election.