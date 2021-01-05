New York State Representative Will Object to Certifying Election Results

A growing number of Republican Congress members will object to certifying the 2020 Presidential Election results.

On Monday, January 4, 2021, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) announced she will object to certifying the 2020 Presidential Election results. According to the New York Post, Rep. Stefanik cited Article II and the Twelfth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution for her objection. On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, Congress will meet to certify the 2020 Presidential Election results and officially make Joe Biden the President-elect.

In a statement, Rep. Stefanik said:

I plan to object to certain contested electors on January 6. I do not take this action lightly. I am acting to protect our Democratic process.

Rep. Stefanik joins 140 other Republicans that will object to certifying the 2020 Presidential Election results. The majority of Republicans that will object to certifying the results are in the House, with 211 Representatives stating they will object. There are at least 50 Republican Senators who will object to certifying the results. This comes as President Trump has made numerous claims of election fraud, overreach, and irregularities. all of his claims have been unfounded and dismissed by courts, according to the New York Post. The New York Post reports that it is unlikely that Congress will overturn election results.

Stefanik represents NY District 21. She is part of the Republican Party. This is the Adirondack and North Country region of New York State. It has a population of nearly 700,000 people. She was sworn in for her fourth term as New York State Representative on Sunday, January 3, 2020. Rep. Stefanik will be up for reelection in 2022.