New York Officials React to Alarming COVID Number
COVID cases are increasing again, at a rate not seen in months.
On Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the percent of positive COVID tests in the last 24 hours is above 1 percent for the first time in months. 1.02 percent of tests came back positive, which marks the first time the number has been above one percent since around May 20, officials say.
"The vaccine remains our most effective weapon in this ongoing fight, which is why we continue to target areas that have a lower vaccination rate and focus our resources there. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at a vaccination site near you," Cuomo said.
The highly contagious Delta variant is driving the increase, officials say.
On the other hand, Cuomo did share some good news when it comes to COVID. Two-thirds of all New York adults have now completed their vaccine series. 73.1 percent of New York adults have at least one vaccine dose.
"Our metrics continue to show steady progress toward slaying this COVID beast, and we have our health care heroes and everyday New Yorker who made sacrifices throughout the course of the pandemic to thank for it," Cuomo said.
One COVID death was reported on Sunday, matching the lowest number the state has seen since the pandemic began.
