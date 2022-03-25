New York Men Accused of Stealing Over $50,000 From Route 9W Farm

Two men from the Captial Region are accused of stealing over $50,000 worth of supplies from a farm in the Upper Hudson Valley.

New York State Police from Troop F recently charged two men following an investigation into stolen electrical supplies and copper wire.

Troop F covers Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, Ulster and Greene counties.

New York State Police from Catskill arrested 31-year-old Keith Douglas of Schenectady, New York and 29-year-old Desmond Morgan from Albany, New York.

The arrests were the result of an investigation into the theft of electrical supplies and copper wire from the Route 9W Solar Farm Project in the town of Coxsackie in late January 2022, police say.

Douglas and Morgan stole over $50,000 worth of supplies including copper and aluminum from the job site on two occasions and sold for scrap in capital district scrap yards, according to New York State Police.

Both were charged with grand larceny in the second degree, a class C felony and grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony.

Both Douglas and Morgan were arraigned before Town of Coxsackie Justice James Warren and remanded to the Greene County Jail.

