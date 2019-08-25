New York Man Takes a Nap Behind the Wheel, Crashes Into Pole

Maybe he was just not paying attention? Or maybe this New York state man just needed a few minutes of shuteye? If so, it would have been better had he pulled over first before taking a snooze while he was driving.

WROC is reporting that an unidentified man allegedly fell asleep and crashed into a pole in Monroe County Saturday afternoon. WROC says that the driver of the van was uninjured, but a passenger suffered minor injuries while the driver took a siesta behind the wheel.

Reports say the old-ass 2003 Chevrolet van was heading west on State Road when it drifted off the road, as the driver drifted off into dreamworld, and struck a nearby pole. WROC reports that the pole was knocked down from the impact. 

WROC reports that police ticketed the driver with failure to maintain in the lane and other violations.

