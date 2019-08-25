New York Man Takes a Nap Behind the Wheel, Crashes Into Pole
Maybe he was just not paying attention? Or maybe this New York state man just needed a few minutes of shuteye? If so, it would have been better had he pulled over first before taking a snooze while he was driving.
WROC is reporting that an unidentified man allegedly fell asleep and crashed into a pole in Monroe County Saturday afternoon. WROC says that the driver of the van was uninjured, but a passenger suffered minor injuries while the driver took a siesta behind the wheel.
Reports say the old-ass 2003 Chevrolet van was heading west on State Road when it drifted off the road, as the driver drifted off into dreamworld, and struck a nearby pole. WROC reports that the pole was knocked down from the impact.
WROC reports that police ticketed the driver with failure to maintain in the lane and other violations.
Listen to Middays With Hopkins on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie
BONUS VIDEO
<!--END VIDEO CODE -