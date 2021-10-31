New York Man Sold Fentanyl at Mall in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man confessed to selling fentanyl at a mall in the Hudson Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Timothy Schleede, 30, of Lake Katrine pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl in Ulster County.

ThinkStock

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division; and Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa, whose office leads the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT).

FotoMaximum

Schleede pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Google Maps

As part of his plea, Schleede admitted that on August 26, 2020, he distributed a fentanyl mixture in glassine envelopes to another person in a mall parking lot in Ulster, New York.

Yong Hian Lim

Schleede was arrested later the same day after selling glassine envelopes containing the same fentanyl mixture in a hotel parking lot in Ulster.

Search warrants executed on Schleede’s hotel room and storage locker recovered approximately 8,000 additional glassine envelopes, which contained fentanyl and heroin.

As a result of his convictions, Schleede faces at least 5 years and up to 40 years in prison, when he is sentenced.

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York