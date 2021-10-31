New York Man Sold Fentanyl at Mall in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man confessed to selling fentanyl at a mall in the Hudson Valley.
Timothy Schleede, 30, of Lake Katrine pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl in Ulster County.
The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division; and Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa, whose office leads the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT).
Schleede pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
As part of his plea, Schleede admitted that on August 26, 2020, he distributed a fentanyl mixture in glassine envelopes to another person in a mall parking lot in Ulster, New York.
Schleede was arrested later the same day after selling glassine envelopes containing the same fentanyl mixture in a hotel parking lot in Ulster.
Search warrants executed on Schleede’s hotel room and storage locker recovered approximately 8,000 additional glassine envelopes, which contained fentanyl and heroin.
As a result of his convictions, Schleede faces at least 5 years and up to 40 years in prison, when he is sentenced.
