New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large

A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose.

Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home.

Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County, New York Home

On Thursday around 10:05 p.m., City of Newburgh police officers received multiple calls for shots fired inside a home in the area of City Terrace and Van Ness Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that a 45-year-old Newburgh resident had sustained two gunshot wounds.

The unnamed man was shot in his upper chest and in his right arm. Officers immediately rendered medical assistance and the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

Newburgh Man In Critical Condition, Suspect At Large

According to the City of Newburgh Police Department, the man is in critical but stable condition. Police are searching for the shooter and don't appear to have clues.

"There are no known suspects at this time. Police are looking for any witnesses who may been in the area at the time of these incidents. Anyone with any information is

asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous," City of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release.

