New York Man Set Ex-Girlfriend’s House on Fire in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man confessed to setting his ex-girlfriend's house on fire. He says he knew she and her parents were inside the home at the time of the fire.
On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Monroe man was sentenced for setting his ex-girlfriend's house on fire. On October 26, 2021, Nicholas Fontaine, 23, of Monroe, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to arson.
The defendant’s former girlfriend and her family were in the house at the time the fire erupted, damaging the outside of the residence and destroying a car in the driveway of the residence.
Fontaine was sentenced to nine years in state prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with a house fire that occurred in the early morning hours of May 5, 2021, on Juniper Drive, in Monroe.
Prosecutors argued around 1:40 a.m. on May 5, Fontaine and another repeatedly poured gasoline over a 2018 Hyundai Elantra automobile belonging to Fontaine’s former girlfriend which was parked next to her home.
Ring camera recordings showed the car being set ablaze and the fire quickly spread to the siding of the residence, which quickly became engulfed in flames.
Fontaine admitted that he had reason to believe that the residence was occupied at the time the fire was started.
Emanuel Watson, 24, of Monroe, previously admitted to acting in concert with Fontaine in setting the fire.
On December 14, 2021, Watson was sentenced to five years in state prison, and five years post-release supervision, in connection with his actions in helping Fontaine set the fire.
“Anyone that would set an occupied house on fire merely because he is angry at a former intimate partner who lives there is clearly a danger to the community and should be incarcerated,” said Hoovler. “Arson places not only its intended victims at risk, but also those who occupy nearby residences, as well as the brave first responders who regularly risk their lives to protect our lives and property. I commend the New York State Police for their work on this case, as well as the firefighters who prevented this crime from becoming an even greater tragedy.”
