New York Man Pretended To Be Hudson Valley Dentist, Many Victims

Officials are looking for more victims regarding a man who worked as a dentist for years in the Hudson Valley without a license.

Over the weekend, the Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and White Plains Public Safety Commissioner David E. Chong announced that a Queens man was arraigned on multiple felony charges for allegedly practicing dentistry without a license in Westchester County.

Queens Man Accused Of Pretending To Be Dentist In Westchester County, New York

Cesar Masso, 78, was arrested by White Plains police on March 9, 2023, and arraigned on March 16, 2023, in White Plains City Court.

The Queens, New York man was charged with three counts of unauthorized practice of a profession.

Masso is accused of providing, without a license, dental services, including examinations, tooth extractions, anesthetics, pain management, X-rays, antibiotics, and cleanings to patients at a business he set up in White Plains.

White Plains, New York "Dentist" Arrested

The business was called East Post Dental which was located at 169 Grand Street in White Plains, officials say.

“Practicing any kind of medical procedure without a license is a dangerous crime. We’re happy to work with the DA’s Office in taking this alleged fraud off the streets," Commissioner Chong said. "We ask members of the community who may have information about this defendant to please contact our White Plains detectives or the DA’s Office.”

Masso allegedly accepted payments in cash or check.

More Hudson Valley Victims Likely

Patient files are being analyzed to identify other possible victims or witnesses.

“The alleged crime of illegally practicing dentistry and providing pain medication without a license is very serious," DA Rocah said. As our investigation continues, we ask anyone who may have been a patient of the defendant to contact us or the White Plains police.”

The DA’s Office and White Plains police urge the public to assist law enforcement with any information about the defendant or other possible victims.

"Anyone who may have been a patient of East Post Dental or may have information about the defendant can contact the DA’s Office at (914) 995-TIPS (8477) or White Plains Public Safety at (914) 422-6256. Language assistance is available," the Westchester County DA's Office stated in a press release.

How Investigation Started

The investigation began after a patient told police that the dentist allegedly performed tooth extractions and placed a dental bridge that fell out, causing the victim discomfort and pain.

The victim also received an injected numbing agent and pills for pain management.

The victim paid the Masso thousands of dollars in cash for dental examinations, evaluations and treatment, officials say.

