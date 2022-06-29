New York Man Killed In Hudson Valley Crash Near Hudson River

Police are trying to determine what caused a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley near the Hudson River.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop K confirmed police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in Dutchess County.

Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Dutchess County, New York

On Saturday, June 25, New York State Police from Wappinger, New York began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on River Road North in the town of Wappinger.

Troopers from New York State Police Troop K, which includes Dutchess, Westchester, Putnam and Columbia Counties, were dispatched by Dutchess County 911 to River Road North at approximately 7:25 p.m., on Saturday for a rollover crash with an ejection.

Wappinger, New York Man Found Dead Following Accident in Hudson Valley.

Arriving officers found the driver, identified as 40-year-old Ravyn N. Vargas of Wappinger. Arriving troopers began performing life-saving techniques until Empress Ambulance Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital.

A preliminary investigation discovered Vargas was operating a 2013 Lexus north on River Road North and left the roadway for unknown reasons. After leaving the road the Lexus hit a guide rail and tree before overturning. Vargas was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Vargas unfortunately was pronounced deceased at the hospital, New York State police stated in a press release.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

