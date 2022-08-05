New York Man Accused Of Kidnapping Mother, Child in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man is accused of kidnapping a mother and child. He's also accused of badly injuring the mother.

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Ramapo Police Department received a report of a woman and her child allegedly being held against their will at a location unknown to the caller.

Mother, Child Kidnapped in Airmont, New York

It was also reported that the mother had sustained physical injuries while she was being held against her will.

"Through investigation, Ramapo Police patrol officers learned her location to be at a residential address in the Village of Airmont. Officers made an immediate forced entry into the residence to prevent further harm to the victim and ensure the child was safe," the Ramapo Police Department stated.

PD: Airmont, New York Uses Power Drill To Injure Mother

The mother suffered a number of injuries including when the suspect used a power drill on her legs, causing several deep punctures, police say. She was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where she was treated and released.

Police did not release the mother's name or say if the child was injured.

Airmont, New York Man Accused Of Kidnapping Mother, Child in Rockland County, New York

Human trafficking - Concept Photo chameleonseye loading...

The suspect was arrested at the home. 32-year-old Joel Santiago of Airmont, New York was charged with the following:

Kidnapping 1st Degree (2 counts, A-1 Felony)

Unlawful Imprisonment 1st Degree (E-Felony)

Attempted Assault 1st Degree (C-Felony)

Aggravated Criminal Contempt 1st Degree (D-Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th Degree (A-Misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A-Misdemeanor)

Assault 3rd Degree (A-Misdemeanor).

Santiago was arraigned in the Town of Ramapo Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail. He was turned over to the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ramapo Police Department was assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and the Rockland County Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

