New York is One of Best States in Nation For Social Distancing

Updated information says New Yorkers are doing a good job when it comes to social distancing, compared to other states.

Unacast uses data from cell phones to create a Social Distancing Scoreboard. Unacast figures out the scoreboard by tracking cellphones to see how much we are traveling now compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While much is still unknown about COVID-19, it’s clear social distancing is widely agreed to be an effective way of slowing the spread, and a containment strategy advised by both the World Health Organization and the CDC," Unacast writes on its website.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Unacast gives each state a letter grade from A-F. The website constantly updates. On Monday, New York was given a C+ grade, but as of Wednesday morning, New York is now earning a B-

New York earned a B grade for 55 - 70% Reduction in Average Mobility; a A grade for Greater than 70% Reduction in Non-Essential Visits; and a D for 40 - 74% Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline.

The goal of the Social Distancing Scoreboard is to help health officials, policymakers and other leaders make decisions.

Unacast gives the United States a C.

As of this writing, New York is one of the top 5 best states when it comes to the Social Distancing Scoreboard. Below is Unacast's top five:

Vermont: B+

Nevada: B

Maine: B-

Colorado: B-

New York: B-

Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina and North Carolina make out the bottom five, all with a D- grade.