New York homeowners Made $115 million in 2021 with Airbnb

New York homeowners earn more money from Airbnb than most in the nation. One Hudson Valley county is also a top earner.

New Airbnb Hosts in the US saw an increase in income in 2021, earning over $1.8 billion, up 34 percent from 2019, according to Airbnb.

Across New York State, new Airbnb Hosts in New York earned approximately $115 million in 2021, Airbnb reported in a press release.

New York State ranked fifth in the nation in terms of Airbnb Host income in 2021.

Airbnb hosts in Ulster County earned the most money in 2021 out of the other counties in the region, according to Times-Union. Below is how much Ulster County residents earned as well as other top-earning counties in the Hudson Valley.

"When looking at all of 2021, new data shows the typical US Airbnb Host’s income rose to over $13,800 – an increase of 85 percent over 2019. This rise in income comes at a welcome time for our Host community, as the cost of living – and associated anxieties – continue to increase. In fact, in recent polling for Airbnb by residents in four US states – Arizona, California, Colorado and Florida, the current cost of living was cited as respondents’ top concern1. The typical income of $13,800 represents over two months of pay for the median US household," Airbnb wrote in a press release.

Airbnb says the top times of year for hosting are not all necessarily traditional weekends and holidays. So what's the best time of the year to host?

Below are the top 7 best times of the year for Airbnb hosts.

