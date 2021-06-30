New York Has Most Expensive Gas in 7 Years, Prices To Climb
The prices for gas across New York are higher than they've been in seven years and experts believe they will increase more in the next few days.
The national gas price average is at its highest since 2014 and is expected to climb higher, Triple-A reports.
“Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014. Today, 89% of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee stated.
The national average price of gas is $3.11, the highest since October 2014 and Triple-A believes it will increase as much as three to five more cents in the lead-up to the Independence Day holiday weekend.
The national average price of gas in New York is $3.167, according to Triple-A. One year ago the national average of gas was $2.178.
The current average price of gas in Dutchess-Putnam County is $3.17, Triple-A reports, up from $3.14 last week and up from $3.09 a month ago. The average price of a gallon of regular gas one year ago was $2.32, according to Triple-A.
The current average price of gas in Kingston is $3.09, Triple-A reports, up from $3.08 last week and up from $2.99 a month ago. In the White Plains area, the current average price of gas is $3.23.
In Albany, the current average price of gas is $3.10. In New York City, the current average price of gas is $3.26. In Long Island, the current average price of gas is $3.16.
In Binghamton, the current average price of gas is $3.14. In Buffalo, the current average price of gas is $3.11. In Rochester, the current average price of gas is $3.13. In Syracuse, the current average price of gas is $3.15.
As prices soar, New York could also see a gas shortage this weekend as many gas stations across the country are out of gas.
