New York Has Most Expensive Gas in 7 Years, Prices To Climb

The prices for gas across New York are higher than they've been in seven years and experts believe they will increase more in the next few days.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The national gas price average is at its highest since 2014 and is expected to climb higher, Triple-A reports.

“Road trippers will pay the most to fill up for the holiday since 2014. Today, 89% of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee stated.

The national average price of gas is $3.11, the highest since October 2014 and Triple-A believes it will increase as much as three to five more cents in the lead-up to the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The national average price of gas in New York is $3.167, according to Triple-A. One year ago the national average of gas was $2.178.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The current average price of gas in Dutchess-Putnam County is $3.17, Triple-A reports, up from $3.14 last week and up from $3.09 a month ago. The average price of a gallon of regular gas one year ago was $2.32, according to Triple-A.

The current average price of gas in Kingston is $3.09, Triple-A reports, up from $3.08 last week and up from $2.99 a month ago. In the White Plains area, the current average price of gas is $3.23.

In Albany, the current average price of gas is $3.10. In New York City, the current average price of gas is $3.26. In Long Island, the current average price of gas is $3.16.

In Binghamton, the current average price of gas is $3.14. In Buffalo, the current average price of gas is $3.11. In Rochester, the current average price of gas is $3.13. In Syracuse, the current average price of gas is $3.15.

As prices soar, New York could also see a gas shortage this weekend as many gas stations across the country are out of gas.

Keep Scrolling:

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.

Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli Six were arrested for allegedly selling drugs and more at a Hudson Valley deli.

Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business A historic Hudson Valley building is getting a second life as a new business that will show off the beauty of the region.

Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed While many of your favorite Hudson Valley fast-food restaurants have remained in the same spot for decades, their buildings are almost unrecognizable from what they used to look like.

Fast Food Change