New York Governor Wants More Children To Get COVID Vaccine
New York's new governor is making a push to get more children vaccinated for COVID.
On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed state officials are trying to get more eligible children vaccinated. 68.9 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose, as of Sunday.
"Many New Yorkers are continuing to catch COVID-19 as we work to fight the pandemic across the state. Although many have gotten vaccinated, we need to push those numbers even higher to defeat this virus for good," Hochul said. "We're working to get more vaccines in underserved communities across New York—particularly among 12 to 17-year-olds—and that's why we're opening new pop-up sites and leveraging a social media campaign to get the word out. The shot is safe, free and effective."
On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 3.99 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 3.22 percent.
Hochul reported 29 more New Yorkers died from COVID bringing the total deaths reported from COVID in New York to 55,891. 280 New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital. 2,367 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with COVID with 519 in ICU and 267 in ICU with intubation, according to Hochul.
Hochul confirmed 81.4 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 73.1 percent have completed their vaccine series. 68 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.
"New Yorkers came together in unprecedented times to fight this pandemic and keep each other safe," Hochul said. "We cannot undo the progress we've made. Wear a mask, wash your hands and get vaccinated if you haven't already."
