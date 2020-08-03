New York Governor Calls For ‘Reset Button’ on COVID-19

Gov. Andrew Cuomo demanded President Trump "tell the truth" about coronavirus and says we need to hit the reset button on COVID-19.

Of the 51,839 COVID-19 tests reported Sunday across the state, 545 were positive 1.05 percent. Total hospitalizations fell to 536. There were 3 COVID fatalities yesterday, Cuomo announced on Monday.

In July, Cuomo said he would announce if schools are going to reopen in September during the first week of August. On Monday he said he still intends to make a decision this week.

He added school districts must release their plans and have open discussions with parents.

"You look at some of these (school) plans and they're indecipherable," Cuomo said.

Cuomo believes we have to set the "reset button" when it comes to COVID-19.

"COVID isn’t a political issue and it should never have been politicized," he said. "Masks should never have been turned into political symbols by the president. None of us are safe until all of us our safe.Tell the truth, Mr. President."

He believes many American's didn't take coronavirus seriously because President Donald Trump didnt act like the virus was a real threat.

"It was a mistake the nation did not heed the warning in New York and wasted six months without putting necessary operations together," Cuomo added.

Cuomo called on Trump to tell Americans the truth.

"The truth is COVID is serious. And it's deadly serious for all of us," Cuomo said. "If we don’t tell the truth on the reset, COVID will never end, and it will ricochet across the country. It will just bounce back and fourth. This was a colossal blunder."