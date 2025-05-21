New York Governor Makes Public Apology

On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul issued a formal apology on behalf of the State of New York.

While many New Yorkers say the words of regret have been long overdue, the governor was applauded for her request for forgiveness over an incident that occurred for over fifty years.

What Did Governor Hochul Apologize For?

The formal statement was made during a visit to the Cattaraugus Territory of the Seneca Nation of Indians. The governor met with President Seneca at the site of the Seneca Nation Administration Campus, which sits on a site that has a painful history.

The Seneca Nation's offices are located at the former site of the Thomas Indian School. The school, which was run by the State of New York from 1875 to 1957, was responsible for what Hochol calls "atrocities".

What Happened at the Thomas Indian School in New York?

The Thomas Indian School, like many other schools across the country, was built to forward the government’s policy of forced assimilation of Native children. An estimated 2,500 families had their children taken from them and sent to the school, where they were forced to abandon their traditional language and culture. At the Thomas Indian School, students were subjected to abuse and violence, with many of them never being allowed to return home.

It's estimated that thousands of children died at the residential boarding schools, but the number could be even higher because so many of the horrific events that took place at these schools were undocumented.

New York Governor's Apology Presented to Seneca Nation

While speaking to the Seneca Nation of Indians, Hochul said she hoped the long overdue apology would be a step towards healing.

We cannot change the horrors of the past, but I recommit to the truth, justice, reconciliation, accountability, and healing that are so essential to move forward together.”

Seneca Nation President J.C. Seneca called the apology "an important reckoning with a very dark and tragic period in history." He acknowledged that his people still feel pain, but the accountability expressed by Hochul will help the healing process continue.

