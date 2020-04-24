New York Firefighter’s 5-Month-Old Baby Dies From COVID-19

New Yorkers are helping out a firefighter's family after their infant daughter died from coronavirus.

Jay-Natalie La Santa was born in November. She was the first child for FDNY member Jerel La Santa and his wife, Lindsey La Santa. Jay-Natalie died from COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Hispanic Society of the FDNY.

"One of the worst experiences as a parent is to go through the loss of a child," Jose A Prosper the President for the Hispanic Society of the FDNY wrote on Facebook. Rest in peace little one, God bless you. Please keep the La Santa family close in prayer and for peace during this difficult of times."

Jerel was the newest member of the FDNY and the FDNY Hispanic Society, officials say. He nicknamed his 5-month-old daughter "Warrior princess" for her fighting spirit as the child battled coronavirus.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the family to help with Jay-Natalie medical expenses.

"She had mommy and daddy wrapped around her little finger and knew it," Danielle Monique wrote in the GoFundMe. "She loved music and enjoyed hearing it during bath time and car rides. She loved to be sung to, enjoyed watching bright colors, hearing mommy and daddy's voice, being kissed and hugged and most of all being rocked to sleep. Face timing and selfies made her truly smile. She was a little person with a big personality!"

As of this writing, in one day, over $41,000 was raised.