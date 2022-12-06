New York Father Accused of Hiding Child Arrested Again In Ulster

A New York father who was charged earlier this year for allegedly hiding a child in the Hudson Valley was arrested again in the region.

On Monday, the Saugerties Police Department announced the arrest of Ulster County men following reports of several burglaries in the area.

Two Saugerties, New York Men Accused Of Several Ulster County, New York Burglaries

On Friday, Dec. 2, 33-year-old Kirk D Shultis Jr. of Saugerties was charged with burglary in the second degree, a felony. More charges are pending, police say.

Matthew S. Doyle, 40, of Saugerties was also charged with burglary in the second degree, a felony, with more charges pending.

Both men are accused of committing several burglaries throughout the Town of Saugerties. Police did not say if the two men worked together.

Both were processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then Arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court. Both were remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.

Missing New York Child Found Hidden in Hudson Valley

Kirk Shultis made news earlier this year after his daughter was found under stairs in a secret room in the Hudson Valley.

In 2019, 4-year-old Paislee Shultis was reported missing from Cayuga Heights, Tompkins County, New York

Paislee's biological parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr. were arrested. Neither had custody of their child. Her grandfather was also arrested. More on that story is below

