New York Dog Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A dog in New York is the first dog in the nation to test positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories announced the first confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19, in a pet dog from New York. This is the first dog in the United States to test positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Samples from the German shepherd dog were taken after it showed signs of respiratory illness, officials say. The dog is expected to make a full recovery.

One of the dog’s owners tested positive for COVID-19 and another showed symptoms consistent with the virus, prior to the dog showing signs.

A second dog in the household has shown no signs of illness but antibodies were also identified in that dog, suggesting exposure, officials say.

There is currently no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the virus, the United States Department of Agriculture reports.

"It appears that people with COVID-19 can spread the virus to animals during close contact. It is important for people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to avoid contact with pets and other animals to protect them from possible infection," the United States Department of Agriculture said.