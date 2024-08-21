The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is busy not only assisting human hikers across the state, but their canine companions as well.

According to the DEC, while Forest Rangers are not necessarily required to rescue dogs, many officers will still respond to when there is a lost or injured dog on one of the trails.

One example comes from back in January when the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said that a forest ranger responded to a report of a dog that had fallen through the ice at Hinkley Reservoir in Herkimer County.

The DEC says that the dog's owner, a 59-year-old from Cold Brook, saw the canine fall through the ice and went after the dog in a kayak, which then overturned. When the DEC arrived, they said they received an assist from a 42-year-old good samaritan from Cold Harbor, who had helped rescue the dog in a second kayak.

New York DEC Offers Guidelines On Hiking with Your Dog

The New York DEC says when planning a hike with a dog, consider hikes that match the dog’s ability. Not every dog is suited for or fit enough to go on every hike.

The DEC says that if hikers are unable to carry the dog for the full hike, they may want to reconsider bringing the dog.

New York State DEC Helps Dog Unable To Continue On Trail

The New York DEC says that Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from the owner of a German Shepherd that was unable to continue walking down the Algonquin trail in Essex County.

The DEC says that rangers responded to the call for help, using a special dog carrier that they let the owner use so they could make it back to the Adirondack Loj trailhead.

Download the video of the rescue HERE