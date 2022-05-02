New York Couple Murders Hudson Valley Chef, Son Inside Their Home

A longtime Hudson Valley chef and his son were brutally murdered inside their home by strangers.

Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan announced that 38-year-old Chasity Cutway and 33-year-old David Host, both from Walden, New York, were sentenced on Friday to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of two Sullivan County residents.

State Police Arrest Walden Residents For Double Homicide in Swan Lake, New York

Cutway and Host murdered 41-year-old Glenn Travis and 18-year-old Derek Travis at their home on Murphy Road in Swan Lake on January 13, 2021. Police believe the pair killed the pair while burglarizing their Sullivan County home.

"This brutal attack continues to traumatize those left in its wake, who suffer from the loss of their loved ones and the futures they planned together, as well as the loss of their ability to feel safe in their own homes. While no sentence can bring that back, we hope that the incarceration of these defendants for up to their entire lives brings some closure to them and safeguards our community from these dangerous offenders,” Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan said.

Cutway and Host both pleaded guilty in February 2022, confessing they illegally entered the Sullivan County home and fatally stabbed Glenn Travis and Derek Travis.

A Sullivan County judge stated in court that Cutway and Host won't be considered for parole for at least 25 years.

Wurtsboro Chef, Mountain Creek Ski Resort Snowmaker Murdered With Son

Glenn Travis worked as a chef for La Piazzetta restaurant in Wurtsboro for many years and also as a snowmaker for Mountain Creek Ski Resort, according to his obituary.

"Glenn and Derek were inseparable. They were two sides of the same coin. They were always together, and will always be together. They had a one-of-a-kind relationship. They loved to play video games together and tinker with their cars. They were never apart. Where one was, you would find the other. Every breath they gave was for our family and the love we shared. They will forever be loved and missed. There are no words to explain our loss," the Travis family said in a statement.

