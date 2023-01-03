New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off

A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job.

Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs

SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at Home in 2012. The American health insurance company delivers home and health care to older Empire State residents.

The company is expected to close all New York locations on Jan. 27, 2023.

"The employees are expected to be separated from employment beginning on March 6, 2023, with all separations accomplished by March 6, 2023," a WARN notice states.

SeniorBridge has locations in the Hudson Valley and New York City as well as Kings, Queens, and Suffolk counties.

The company employs 1,005 people in New York State. All will be out of work, according to the WARN notice.

"Economic" is the listed reason for the closures.

Locations Closing In White Plains, New York City, Brooklyn, Kew Gardens, Mineola, Riverhead

SeniorBride is closing the following site:

445 Hamilton Ave, Suite 603, White Plains, NY 10601

26 Court Street, Suite 905, Brooklyn, NY 11242

80-02 Kew Gardens Road, Suite 203, Kew Gardens, NY 11415

845 Third Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10022

200 Old Country Rd., Suite 300, Mineola, NY 11501

3239 Route 112, Building 8, Medford, NY 11763

10 West Main Street, Suite 212, Riverhead, NY 11901

