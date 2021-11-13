A Hudson Valley business owner was arrested for allegedly touching a female employee.

On Tuesday, New York State Police announced the arrest of an Orange County business owner following reports that an employee was touched inappropriately.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F arrested 30-year-old Yida Falkovitz of Highland Mills.

Falkovitz is the owner of a business in Chester, according to police. Police did not reveal the business.

Hudson Valley Post did some digging and it appears Falkovitz owns AF Trucking. In March 2019, a man named Yida Falkovitz and his Orange County business, AF Trucking, was involved in a lawsuit.

It is alleged that Falkovitz forcibly touched a female employee without her consent.

He was charged with forcible touching and was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Wallkill Court on Nov. 24, at 9 a.m.

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

