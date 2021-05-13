New York Beaches, Pools Can Reopen With New COVID Rules

With Memorial Day weekend in the near future, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York state residents will be able to cool off.

It's been a little colder than normal here in the Hudson Valley this week, but the weather is supposed to warm up soon. Let's hope!

If it does, come Memorial Day weekend many may want to cool off in a pool or beach. On Wednesday, Cuomo announced state pools and beaches will be open in anticipation of Memorial Day.

However, capacity will be limited and social distancing guidelines will need to be followed. State pools and beaches will operate later this month and in June with six-foot social distancing, Cuomo announced. An official capacity limit was not released.

"All the COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction, and as more New Yorkers get vaccinated, it's important not to lose any of the significant progress we've gained. As the numbers go down, we can incrementally reopen the economy, and we're going to allow beaches and pools to operate with six-foot social distancing in time for Memorial Day," Cuomo said.

New York State's goal is to reopen beaches and pools at 100 percent capacity by July 4, Cuomo added.

"Our hospitalization rate is below 2,000 for the first time since mid-November and our statewide 7-day average positivity rate has declined for 37 straight days. The infection and hospitalization rates are a function of our actions, and each New Yorker has shown tremendous strength and resilience to get these numbers down. As we get closer and closer to defeating COVID once and for all, everyone must continue to practice the behaviors we know work to slow the spread," Cuomo said.

Anyone who wants to get vaccinated can contact their local health department, check the state's "Am I Eligible" website or call 1-833-697-4829.

