New York Beaches Closed After ‘Sizable Shark’ Spotted

Despite the heat, many beaches in New York are closed following "red-flag" shark sightings.

Town of Hempstead beaches between Point Lookout and Lido West Town Park remains closed as of this writing following another shark sighting Tuesday afternoon.

"Town Beaches are currently red-flagged (no swimming) due to a shark sighting," Town of Hempstead wrote on Twitter.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said on Facebook lifeguards spotted a "sizable shark" on Tuesday around 3:15 p.m.

"Please be careful when enjoying a day at the beach and remember: always listen to the lifeguards!" Clavin wrote.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran reported Nickerson Beach was also closed Tuesday after a shark was seen 40 yards offshore.

"A shark was just spotted 40 yards offshore by lifeguards and beachgoers at Nickerson Beach. This is the 17th confirmed sighting in Nassau this summer," Curran tweeted.

As the water heats up the sharks are known to move closer to shore in search of food, officials say. Swimming being banned is bad news for New Yorkers looking to hit the beach for some relief as temperatures are in the 90s.

Many of the same beaches were closed in late July following several shark sightings.