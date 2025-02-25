3 New York Airports Listed Among Worst For Handling Luggage

If you've lost your luggage, most likely it was at one of these New York airports which were named among the worst in the country.

Air travel is one of the few services that seems to get worse the more expensive it gets. Every time I plan a trip I wonder what terrible thing will happen next. Will it be a long delay, a last-minute terminal change or maybe getting stuck in that one seat without a working TV.

Luckily, I've never experienced the agony of having my luggage lost by an airline. It's one of my biggest nightmares to land at my destination with only one pair of underpants. I've even invested in Apple Airtags for each suitcase so I can breathe a sigh of relief when it's safely loaded onto the plane before takeoff.

It turns out that I'm actually very lucky because some of the worst-performing airports when it comes to handling luggage are located right here in the New York Area.

Southwest Airlines' Mass Cancellations Continue To Strand Travellers Nationwide Getty Images loading...

Some of the worst Airports for Handling Luggage are in New York

According to a report from Upgraded Points, data from the TSA and the United States Department of Transportation shows a pattern of luggage issues at several large airports across the country.

The airports were ranked by the number of complaints received about luggage that had either been delayed, damaged or lost completely.

Three New York Area airports made the list, with J.F.K. ranking the second worst airport in the country behind Orlando International Airport, which earned the top spot. Orlando received 1.81 baggage complaints per every 100,000 flyers. J.F.K. wasn't very far behind with 1.72.

Other New York area airports that made the list include Newark Liberty Airport with 1.36 and Laguardia with .89 complaints per 100,000 passengers. After Orlando and J.F.K, the rest of the top five include Palm Beach International, Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport.

You can read all of the rankings and see which airports ranked the best in the country on the Upgraded Points survey.

