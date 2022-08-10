If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.

There is a full lineup of excitement for August 27th and 28th, 2022, and it has officially been revealed that the "Sports Car" of the U.S. military fighter jet community will be part of the fun.

New York Air Show via Facebook Michael Gioulian New York Air Show via Facebook Michael Gioulian loading...

Don't miss high-energy aerobatics with Michael Gioulian in the skies over Orange County Next Weekend (August 27th and 28th, 2022).

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus shared on social media that the F-16 Fighter Demo Team has been added to the weekend's festivities.

F-16 Viper Added to New York Airshow in Orange County, New York

Photo by Simon Hurry on Unsplash Photo by Simon Hurry on Unsplash loading...

On the New York Air Show's website, this news is confirmed with a description of what viewers can expect which includes high-speed maneuvers at over 600 mph. The demonstration will also have inverted spins and 3-mile high straight-up climbs. It is going to be thrilling to watch, to say the least.

It is official New York Air Show is returning to Orange County Airport in Montgomery on August 27th and 28th. For ticket info, visit New York Air Show at the Orange County Airport in Montgomery New York. Don't let anyone tell you that tickets are sold out. There are tickets still available for both days.

