Guilty Plea in 2016 Orange County Supermarket Stabbing Case

An announcement from the Orange County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday, February 2nd detailed that a New Windsor man had pleaded guilty in connection with the 2016 stabbing death of a man in a local supermarket.

"My deepest condolences go out to family and friends of the victim, who was simply grocery shopping on a Saturday when he lost his life in a completely random attack," shared District Attorney David Hoovler.

DA Hoovler, in a county news press release, announced that Andrew Goodenough, a 41-year-old from New Windsor, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court, to stabbing and killing a man who was shopping at a supermarket in the Town of New Windsor. The incident happened on June 11, 2016.

At the time of the plea, Goodenough provided a written plea agreement, maintaining that the victim had threatened him in the past, but acknowledged that at the time of the stabbing, the victim was not threatening him, or posting an imminent threat to him. The Orange County District Attorney's Office, in that same agreement, reiterated their belief that the two had no prior interaction.

There is no indication that the victim ever had any previous interaction with the defendant, much less had ever threatened him, despite the defendant’s assertions. What everyone, including the defendant, acknowledges is that at no time while they were in the supermarket on June 11, 2016, did the victim ever threaten the defendant, or pose any imminent threat, and that the defendant was wholly unjustified in stabbing him. Many individuals, including highly successful professionals, suffer from mental health issues. This does not make them immune from the law. If a defendant can appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions, he is legally accountable. Andrew Goodenough’s actions on that day were reprehensible and he knew at the time that what he was doing was wrong. We will be recommending that he be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Sentencing is set for March 28, 2022, where the District Attorney's Office will recommend a sentence of twenty years to life in state prison for Goodenough pursuant to a plea agreement placed on the record at the time of the guilty plea.

