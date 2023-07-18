Why is Everyone So Mad About this New Hudson Valley Brewery?

I thought the old saying was "god made beer because he loves us and wants us to be happy"? It seems like the opposite is happening after the announcement of a new brewery coming to the Hudson Valley.

Beer has been rising higher and higher up the list of reasons to visit our corner of New York. From Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY (who just celebrated their tenth anniversary) to King's Court Brewing Company in Poughkeepsie, NY (a recent bronze-medal winner at the Great American Beer Festival), there are excellent destinations in every county. So what's the deal with all the anger surrounding this upcoming business?

Union Street Brewing Co. will open on July 15th in Hudson, NY

Union Street Brewing Co. is Opening in Hudson, NY

"Is this really what Hudson needs more of?!?!", commented a Columbia County, NY resident. They were referring to Union Street Brewing Company, a new brewery and beer garden that is planned to open this weekend. They weren't the only local to have such a negative reaction.

Union Street Brewing is located in a renovated warehouse

Hudson, NY Responds to News of New Brewery

"This city has lost what it was before", lamented a Hudson, NY resident. "Just what we need another one... How [about] a good family place to eat?" asked another. Some even chose to go after the building's design, with a commenter proclaiming, "we need some better colors, pretty soon all of Hudson will be grey and [black] buildings". Luckily, not everyone was in the mood to complain.

The taproom will be open Thursday-Sunday in Hudson, NY

Residents Welcome Union Street Brewing Co. in Hudson, NY

"Cheers to the new owners. Nice looking space!", offered one woman. "Why complain? It's a business. It brings people into the area. It employs people. It makes money. It pays taxes. Instead of complaining why not put that effort in help build, create and support all types of businesses", suggested another. Even the original commenter returned to amend their position.

"Let me make myself clear here for everyone. I'm not hoping this business fails in any way shape or form. I'm not mad or upset with the new owners for following their dreams and wanting to be successful... We need things like laser tag or bumper cars or even indoor rock gyms. We don't need anymore things like breweries or antique shops", they clarified.

Union Street Brewing Company opens its doors on Saturday, July 15th at 716 Union Street in Hudson, NY and will be open Thursdays through Sundays. Hudson's newest brewery is just a half-mile from Upper Depot Brewing Company, which opened their doors in January of 2023 and Return Brewing, which has been open since 2021. Check out the best breweries in other Hudson Valley counties below.

