New System For Making Appointments at Dutchess County DMVs

The Dutchess County Department of Motor Vehicles has changed the system they use to make appointments at DMVs throughout Dutchess County.

Obviously, the pandemic made everything very difficult. Everything including conducting business at the DMV. If you needed to get anything done during the pandemic, you had to mail in your paperwork or use one of the drop boxes that were made available. Then we reached a point where you could make an appointment and go to the DMV in person.

In Dutchess County, if you needed an appointment, you would have to call the Poughkeepsie or Wappingers office. Now, Dutchess County Clerk Bradford Kendall has announced that the Dutchess County Department of Motor Vehicles has switched to an online scheduling system.

Dutchess County is urging customers to schedule their appointments online using this new system. In addition to appointments in Poughkeepsie and Wappingers Falls, there will be limited availability at the DMVs in Millbrook and Beacon beginning June 14. Currently, the DMV located on Main Street in Beacon is closed.

Dutchess County will continue to have drop boxes available at all DMV locations, and they can be used during normal business hours. Drop boxes are a faster option for transactions that do not require an in-person visit. The turnaround time for those who use the dropbox service is currently between three and four business days. Drop boxes are not accessible on weekends.

On the plus side, at least we have the ability to conduct our business without being forced to sit there and wait for our number to be called surrounded by a bunch of people. I'll take that any day.

