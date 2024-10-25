Brand New Restaurant Opens at Former Millbrook Carriage House
A new restaurant has opened in the building that was once home to the Millbrook Carriage House and Maura's Kitchen.
Millbrook, NY has always not only been a hotbed for many big-name celebrity sightings over the years, but its also a great place for good eats and its a charming little town to visit.
Also See: Popular Hudson Valley Irish Bar Celebrating 20 Year Anniversary
New Restauarant Opens in Former Millbrook Carriage House Spot
Millbrook Continental Restaurant has opened up at 18 Alden Place in Millbrook. The building used to be home to a restaurant called the Millbrook Carriage House some years back and most recently home to popular establishment Maura's Kitchen. The new restaurant features American and Hispanic cuisine.
Grand Opening Event Set For Saturday, October 26
A special One-Day Only Buffet featuring Hispanic Cuisine will take place on Saturday, October 26, for the grand opening of Millbrook Continental. You can enjoy the special buffet available only on this day. The posting on social media says you'll be able to Indulge in a flavorful spread of Hispanic cuisine featuring golden empanadas, savory rice dishes, perfectly seasoned meats, and vibrant sides, all crafted with authentic spices and bold flavors. They will be open from 11am -9pm.
The website is still being worked on but be sure to follow Millbrook Continental Restaurant on Facebook for full menu, hours of operation, and further info. Best wishes and much success to Millbrook Continental Restaraunt!
Celebrities That Once Lived in Millbrook, New York
Gallery Credit: CJ
Historic Hitchcock Estate in Millbrook For Sale
Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn