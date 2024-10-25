Brand New Restaurant Opens at Former Millbrook Carriage House

A new restaurant has opened in the building that was once home to the Millbrook Carriage House and Maura's Kitchen.

Millbrook, NY has always not only been a hotbed for many big-name celebrity sightings over the years, but its also a great place for good eats and its a charming little town to visit.

The small village in Dutchess County is 90 miles north of New York City and is often referred to as a low-key version of the Hamptons. It is one of the most affluent villages in New York. Millbrook's population was 1,455 as of the 2020 Census.

New Restauarant Opens in Former Millbrook Carriage House Spot

Millbrook Continental Restaurant has opened up at 18 Alden Place in Millbrook. The building used to be home to a restaurant called the Millbrook Carriage House some years back and most recently home to popular establishment Maura's Kitchen. The new restaurant features American and Hispanic cuisine.

Millbrook Continental Restaraunt is currently open at 18 Alden Pl in Millbrook serving up some delicious dishes.

Grand Opening Event Set For Saturday, October 26

A special One-Day Only Buffet featuring Hispanic Cuisine will take place on Saturday, October 26, for the grand opening of Millbrook Continental. You can enjoy the special buffet available only on this day. The posting on social media says you'll be able to Indulge in a flavorful spread of Hispanic cuisine featuring golden empanadas, savory rice dishes, perfectly seasoned meats, and vibrant sides, all crafted with authentic spices and bold flavors. They will be open from 11am -9pm.

The website is still being worked on but be sure to follow Millbrook Continental Restaurant on Facebook for full menu, hours of operation, and further info. Best wishes and much success to Millbrook Continental Restaraunt!

