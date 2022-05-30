With all of the new businesses that have blossomed in the Hudson Valley, there's now so much to choose from. However, each establishment has its own "vibe" to it. From the owners and staff to the ambiance and setting and most importantly, the food, they are all unique.

In addition to new businesses, we also have our favorite, local hotspots that are our "go-to". Each county has its fan favorites that residents enjoy spending their time and cash at while visiting.

More than ever, I would say that Hudson Valley residents feel the same and are happy to see such success within our communities. This is growth for each town, jobs for residents, and new food and shopping options for all those who take part in it.

A popular café in Orange County, NY has closed and will now open as a restaurant.

Something Sweet Café is known and loved by many Hudson Valley residents. They had lunch and dinner options along with their one-of-a-kind desserts.

Anna and Dave Madden have been the owners of Something Sweet Dessert Café for 18 years. However, they are excited about this new journey.

Something Sweet Café is now closed and will open this month as a new Italian restaurant.

As it was bittersweet to say goodbye to this beloved café, residents are excited to see what will become this new restaurant. This restaurant will be in the same location and with the same owners as Something Sweet Café.

Piccolo Cucina e Vino will be opening in the same location as Something Sweet Café.

Downtown Middletown, NY will now get to experience this new flavor in town.

Piccolo Cucina e Vino is also hiring. They are looking for experienced baristas, bartenders and servers for their establishment.

On their social media, owners of Piccolo Cucina e Vino have given their guests a sneak peak into their upcoming menu. They will also update guests of the exact date of their grand opening.

Under Antipasti, Piadina is an Italian flatbread with basil pesto, fresh tomato, and homemade mozzarella. That is something I could eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and I would never get sick of it.

Under Pasta, Cavatelli alla Contadina has spinach, mushrooms, grape tomatoes, and parmesan. I might be the first person online when Piccolo Cucina e Vino opens because these options on their menu are simply mouthwatering.

Will you visit this new restaurant? Did you have the chance to go to Something Sweet Café when they were open? Share with us below.

Piccolo Cucina e Vino

17 North St, Middletown, NY 10940

