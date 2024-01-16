Across America, you can find an endless number of companies that love the holiday season. Whether it's Winter, Spring, Summer or Fall, if a holiday is around the corner you can safely bet that a handful of companies are champing at the bit to reveal their new product(s) to make that holiday just a little more special.

Love them or hate them, one-holiday staple that you can find in every home are Peeps. Yes, the world's most famous marshmallow candies can be found in just about everyone's household during these special times and Peeps has just unveiled their new items which will be on store shelves in time for Easter.

Meet the New Peeps

Peeps is maybe one of the most famous companies when it comes to having special items for the holidays and this Easter will be no exception. Peeps just revealed that they have four brand-new items which will soon be available for everyone to buy.

The four brand new items are the...

Peeps Rice Krispies Treats Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Icee Blue Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Sour Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Delights S'mores Graham Cracker Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate.

Each of these new items will soon be available to the public as well as many other favorites from the Peeps line of products. Some of these other favorites will include...

Peeps Dr. Pepper Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

Peeps Marshmallow Rainbow Pop

Peeps Delights Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate

and of course the Classic Peeps Chicks and Bunnies among many others.

Where All the Peeps At?

You can call it a brilliant stroke of marketing genius or maybe it's just Peeps choosing to spread the wealth but anxious buyers will have to make at least a few different trips if they want to pick up all of the newest Peeps releases.

The Peeps Rice Krispies Treats Flavored Marshmallow Chicks will be available exclusively at Walmart, Peeps Icee Blue Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks will be exclusive to Target and Peeps Sour Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks will only be available at Kroeger family stores.

In addition, Peeps Easter Essentials will only be available at Sam's Club and Peeps Delights Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate will be available at Target as well as Cracker Barrel.

We may be stuck in the middle of winter here in the Hudson Valley right now but Spring will be here before we know it and so will all of these new and returning Peeps treats. For more information, you go directly to Peeps website by clicking here

