New Navy Video Appears to Show UFO Disappear Into Ocean

According to Fox 8, the Pentagon has confirmed the authenticity of a video making the rounds recently that shows a UFO vanish into the ocean.

The object is round and darts right and left on the radar, then it hovers in place and finally vanishes into the ocean as stunned radar operators exclaim "splash."

The video was reportedly filmed aboard the USS Omaha in 2019. The object has been described as "transmedium" because it can travel seamlessly between air and water. The video was released by investigative filmmaker Jeffrey Corbell.

I feel like a person who saw the band Nirvana before they became a nationwide sensation and I'm super pissed off that everyone else has come around on their belief in UFO's and extraterrestrial life.

You needed the Navy to spend the last three years confirming these reports and telling you they don't know what the hell they are to become a believer? That question is for most of you because that's how most of you got on board.

Study results released in 2020 indicate that around 6 in 10 Americans believe there is intelligent life on other planets. The Ipsos poll also shows that 45% of Americans think that UFO's have visited our planet.

WELCOME TO THE PARTY PAL! I feel like John McClain, do I need to drop a dead body from the top of a high-rise onto the hood of your police cruiser before you understand there is a problem here?

My moment happened when I was a child in the 80's and it changed me forever. I saw a UFO in the sky over Putnam Lake Road and it behaved in a way that no known aircraft could or should behave.

Since that day, I've been confident in my belief and I don't need a single one of you to agree with me to confirm what I saw. I guess I should get over it and just be happy you are all coming around.

By the way, it's great that the NAVY seems to be very talkative recently but be careful what information you consume from them and especially think twice about anything the Air Force says, they've had these answers since the 1940's.

