New Mobile Bar Experience Saddles Up in the Hudson Valley

Giddy up! An old horse trailer has been completely transformed by Hudson Valley residents and turned into a mobile bar.

I believe Thomas Rhett has a song called Bring the Bar to You and Ken Craig and Samantha Maier are doing just that with the Hudson Valley Stirup Mobile Bar Service. They took a vintage horse trailer and flipped it into a fully working bar with a tap for beer and everything.

Taking a look at their social media accounts, we learned that they serve up delicious cocktails like Frozen Margaritas, Cucumber Watermelon Mojitos and Peach Mules.

Hudson Valley Stirup was stirred up in 2022 by Ken Craig and Samantha Maier and describes their mobile bar experience as "the area’s premier mobile bar and bartending service." The horse trailer-turned-mobile-bar is perfect for your next celebration whether it be a birthday or retirement party or even a wedding. Think about how cute it would be at your wedding!? A perfect photo op too:

To book an event with Hudson Valley Stirup message them through their Instagram account above or send them a message through their website HVStirup.com.

It looks like mobile bars are the new big trend here in the Hudson Valley. In May, the Bubble Pony Traveling Luxury Bar hit the scene. Parked Prosecco, out of Warwick New York, has been spotted all over the Hudson Valley serving up some bubbly, they were even featured in a Hallmark Christmas movie filmed in Orange County in 2021 along with Nuzzi's Tin Tavern and Milk & Honey Mobile Taps.

I'm thinking a Food Truck/ Mobile Bar festival needs to be created here in the Hudson Valley. Genius idea, right?

Have you seen a mobile bar here in the Hudson Valley?

