New Cheap Train Fares From Hudson Valley to Long Island Announced

Travelers looking for a cheap and easy way to get back and forth from the Hudson Valley to any destination on Long Island can now take the train.

The MTA released a major announcement this week that will make the trip from Long Island to the Hudson Valley much more enjoyable and affordable. This week a new combo ticket was revealed that will link Metro North with the Long Island Rail Road system.

Grand Central Madison is a new Long Island Rail Road station that will soon open below Grand Central Terminal. The station will now offer what the MTA is describing as "a seamless transfer between Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad trains."

Long Island Railroad Workers Poised To Start Strike This Weekend Getty Images loading...

Not having to travel between Grand Central and Penn Station will certainly save train travelers lots of time and headaches, but now it will also save them some serious cash as well.

The MTA has announced that it will be offering a new Combo Ticket, that will offer a major discount to those traveling to and from Long Island. The ticket will only cost the off-peak price on the first leg of your journey plus an additional eight dollars. For example, a ticket from Beacon to Montauk will only cost $25.50. That's $17.50 to Grand Central and just $8 more for any destination in Long Island. These tickets are good for either Peak or Off-Peak travel.

The special Combo Ticket will only be available for Metro-North stations east of the Hudson River.

Severe Thunderstorm Snarls Evening Commute At New York's Grand Central, As Many Trains Suspended Getty Images loading...

The tickets will also allow you to spend time in New York City before continuing your trip. If you're traveling from Long Island or the Hudson Valley you will have until 4am the next day to use the second leg of your journey.

Combo tickets will be available in early 2023 through ticket vending machines, and the MTA TrainTime app.

