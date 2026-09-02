Why the Hudson Valley is Overrun by Gnats This Week

An invasion of tiny flying insects has taken over the Hudson Valley this week. Just how long will it last?

On Tuesday, residents who ventured outside reported clouds of what appeared to be gnats hovering around yards, sidewalks and parking lots. In some places, walking outside was impossible without tiny bugs flying into your eyes, ears, nose and mouth.

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Rainy Weather Brings Out Hudson Valley Gnats

Showers across the Mid-Hudson Valley on Tuesday, along with extremely high humidity, were a big part of the problem. The combination of moisture and late-summer warmth can activate tiny flying insects, causing them to swarm in huge numbers.

The Conservation Board in New Castle, New York, warned just last week that recent rain combined with summer heat and humidity can cause gnats, mosquitoes and no-see-ums to become especially active during late summer.

Depending on exactly what you saw on Tuesday, the insects could have been several different species commonly lumped together under the name "gnat."

The most likely culprits of Tuesday's explosion are Fungus gnats. Their larvae thrive in damp soil and decaying organic material. University of Vermont Extension says large outdoor swarms can suddenly appear when conditions are right, especially around wet or recently flooded areas. Their life cycle can even become synchronized, causing huge numbers of adults to emerge at roughly the same time.

Photo by Paulo Pescada on Unsplash a group of birds flying around a street light

Will the Hudson Valley Gnat Invasion Last?

Luckily, many of these tiny insects have extremely short adult lives. Fungus gnat adults may only survive for about a week, so if Tuesday's clouds of bugs were caused by the Hudson Valley's soggy late-summer weather, they should eventually disappear as conditions dry out.

The National Weather Service says additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible through Thursday, meaning the Hudson Valley could remain damp enough to keep these annoying little bugs around for at least a few more days.