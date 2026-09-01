Forecasters Now 90% Sure of Warmer Hudson Valley Winter

Meteorologists just reported a major increase in certainty that the Hudson Valley will have a warmer winter. But does that still mean less snowfall?

Forecasters have been closely watching something in the Pacific Ocean that could have a major influence on our snow and temperatures. El Niño has been rapidly strengthening over the past week, and the latest forecasts suggest it could become one of the strongest ever recorded.

Patrik Stollarz, Getty Images Patrik Stollarz, Getty Images

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center says there is now a greater than 90% chance that a "very strong" El Niño will be in place during the fall and winter of 2026-27. Even more remarkable, forecasters currently agree there is a high likelihood the event will reach historic levels during October through December, exceeding previous El Niño events in NOAA's record dating back to 1950.

The International Research Institute for Climate and Society is seeing an equally impressive signal. Its latest update found that 25 of 26 forecast models expect a very strong El Niño during the October through December period, with 15 models predicting ocean temperatures at least 3 degrees above normal.

Carl Court, Getty Images Carl Court, Getty Images

What Does a Super El Niño Mean for the Hudson Valley?

The term "Super El Niño" isn't an official NOAA classification, but it's commonly used to describe exceptionally strong events like the one currently developing.

For Hudson Valley residents hoping for lots of snow, history isn't necessarily on your side. Strong El Niño winters generally favor warmer-than-normal temperatures across New York. NOAA's latest long-range outlook also leans toward above-normal temperatures across the northern portion of the country as El Niño's influence becomes stronger this winter.

An analysis of previous strong El Niño winters also favors below-normal snowfall across New York, largely because warmer temperatures can turn potential snowstorms into rain or mixed precipitation events.

Snow May Still Be in the Forecast

If you're hoping to completely avoid a snowy winter, it's important to note that strong El Niño winters can still produce some impressive Northeast snowstorms. A warmer overall winter can include brief periods of cold air, and if one of those cold snaps happens to collide with a moisture-packed coastal storm, the Hudson Valley could still get buried.

So, at least for now, the early outlook appears to favor a Hudson Valley winter that's warmer than average with fewer opportunities for snow. But when snow does arrive, there's still the possibility of a major storm.

Updated Forecast Coming This Month

If you need a new snowblower, you may want to hold off on that big purchase until later this month. NOAA will issue its next El Niño update on September 10, followed by another updated seasonal outlook on September 17. Those forecasts should begin giving us an even clearer picture of what this potentially historic Super El Niño has in store for the Hudson Valley.