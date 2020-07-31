New 8.5 Mile Trail System Just Minutes From Downtown Middletown

A new trail system just a few minutes from downtown Middletown offers Orange County residents a fresh local outdoor experience. In partnership with The Trust For Public Land, Middletown has opened up its 1,250 acre watershed with public access for the first time in more than 100 years.

The 8.5-mile trail is ideal for walking, running, and biking. Guests can take in views of Monhagen Reservoir, Highland Reservoir, and Shawangunk Reservoir which have all been supplying clean drinking water to local residents since the 1860s. The idea for public access has been in the works for a few years but work finally got underway in 2019.

It's recommended you use the address 435 Van Duzer Road for the access point with the most parking. Trails are open from dawn to dusk and everyone is asked to stay on the designated paths. Please leave no garbage behind, carry out, what's carried in.

Photo Credit: City of Middletown

Policy states there are no ATVs, swimming, or fishing allowed by the reservoirs. Pets are allowed but must be kept on leashes six feet or shorter. Drones, model airplanes, and boats are also prohibited.