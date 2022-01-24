Will everyone please stop rubbing it in!!

Once and a while you know when you have a conversation that reveals random things about yourself? We've learned over the years that Jess hates being called Jessie, she's never stepped foot in a Red Lobster, I hate the nickname CEEJ and have never once been to an Olive Garden restaurant.

Another one of those random things was revealed on the show today and I'm amazed at the number of people reaching out to me to rub in the fact that I never was lucky enough to experience the restaurant that Jess is trying to get back in the Hudson Valley.

Bugaboo Creek Steakhouse was once located at 1955 South Road in Poughkeepsie, and according to just about everyone I know, it was a restaurant that featured some of the best things a family restaurant could have. It had talking characters, great drinks, good food, and one text message we got gave us the best description, "I've never heard of this place! But it sounds like if Texas Roadhouse and Rainforest Cafe had a love child, raised by Chuck E Cheese!!"

Great explanation!!! Not only did I miss out on everything mentioned above but I also missed out on one of the best birthday celebration songs that any restaurant in the Hudson Valley has ever had.

Moose kissing on your birthday, how did I miss this? Honestly, I must have driven past this Route 9 location about 6 million times, and never, not one time did I ever think of going inside to eat. That might be one of the reasons it's no longer open and has been replaced by, first, the Tilted Kilt and is currently home to El Toro Loco of Poughkeepsie, a Mexican restaurant.

I know have 2 restaurants that everyone shames me for never eating at, "Bugaboo" and "Olive Garden". Is there a restaurant that everyone loves that you've never been to? Call or text us through the Wolf County app.

