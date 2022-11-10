What Do You Need to Become a New York State Forest Ranger?

If you love being outdoors, helping people and promoting conservation there is a potential career field for you, as a forest ranger. There are a few things that you need to have before you can be a forest ranger, you might have already done them.

In addition to specific education, there is a bit of experience that would be helpful when it comes time to applying for one of the job openings in New York State.

What do you need before you can apply to be a Forest Ranger?

Before you apply to be a forest ranger, you will need to have a least a high school diploma or equivalent, and either an associate degree in specific fields or former military service. In addition to that you will need to have a little bit more in the way of qualifications, to include being a United States Citizen, background investigation, valid driver's license, pass a drug test, and be in good physical condition.

So, what happens after the interview? What type of training is provided?

If you are selected to be a Forest Ranger, you would then need to complete a 26-week, in residence training program. Did you know that as a Forest Ranger you would be considered a member of law enforcement, requiring additional knowledge of penal codes, vehicle and traffic law, along with Criminal Procedural Law. For more information about becoming a New York State Forest Ranger, click here.

