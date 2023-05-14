Need a Passport? Don’t Miss Ulster County’s Passport Night

Getting ready to travel this summer?

Maybe you're planning a big trip to Europe or planning a relaxing beach getaway in another country. If that's the route you're taking, then you're definitely going to need a passport.

I don't know about you, but I've been hearing horror stories from my traveling friends about getting and or renewing their passports. Some have even traveled to different states to ensure they get all their documents in a row before a big trip.

Passport Night in Ulster County This June

To avoid all that mess, you may want to head out to Ulster County. Earlier this week The Town of Ulster Town Clerks office announced a "Passport Night Event." According to a statement on Facebook, on Tuesday, June 6th from 5:30 pm until 8 pm can visit the Town of Ulster Town Hall to get all of their passport needs in order.

They write:

The Ulster County Clerk's Office will be here for new passports and passport renewals. NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY !

Not only that, but they will also be offering passport photos on-site for an additional $10 fee.

Canva Canva loading...

While no appointment is necessary, you will need to have forms and other required documents on hand when you go to Passport Night. The forms mentioned above and documents can be found on The Town of Ulster Town Clerks Office website. If you do not have access to a printer the Town Clerks' Office says they will be able to print out the paperwork for you, but you must stop into the office at 1 Town Hall Drive in Lake Katrine.

Another plus? You do not need to be an Ulster County resident. Those looking to get their passport from all over the Hudson Valley are welcome. Learn more at UlsterCountyNY.gov.

11 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

Travel To 10 Different Countries Without Leaving New York State Are you ready to travel to 10 different countries without ever leaving New York State?