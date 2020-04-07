Nearly 30 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Hudson Valley

Nearly 30 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the Hudson Valley.

Twenty-three more Orange County residents died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the county total to 75, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said in his daily COVID-19 update.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced the county's fifth COVID-19 related death. One more Sullivan County resident died from the virus, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, bringing the total number of deaths in Sullivan County to six.

The New York State Department of Health reports two more deaths in Dutchess County and one more death in Putnam County. 14 Dutchess County residents and 15 Putnam County residents have died from the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health.