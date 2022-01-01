Nearly 20 New Laws in New York You Should Know

The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.

Marijuana

Communities in New York State had until Dec. 31, 2021, to opt-out of legal sales of marijuana. Communities that did not make a decision automatically opt-in.

Minimum Wage Increase

The minimum wage will increase to $13.20 for most of New York State. The minimum wage is higher in Westchester County, Long Island and New York City.

Paid Family Leave

People who qualify for paid family leave can take a maximum of 60 days off per year. The days do not have to be taken continuously.

Paid Family Leave Expansion

The Paid Family Leave is expanding to include siblings. Biological, adopted, step, and half-sibling(s) apply.

Vaccine Fraud

Possessing or selling a fake COVID vaccine card is classified as a crime

COVID Vaccine Paid Leave

Employers must provide four hours of paid leave if needed, for employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Employer Monitoring

Employers must tell workers if they are being monitored and how they are being monitored.

Layoff

Employees who may be laid-off can petition their employer to participate in a shared work program.

Stretch Limo

Stretch limousines must have a seatbelt for every passenger. Limos without seatbelts will not be allowed on the road.

Styrofoam Ban

Foam plates, cups, food containers, and more are banned in New York. No covered food service provider or store (retail or wholesale) will be allowed to sell, offer for sale, or distribute disposable food service containers that contain expanded polystyrene foam in New York State.

Pet Insurance

Home insurance for dog owners will no longer be determined by breed. Owners of pit bulls, rottweilers and other dogs previously often had to pay more.

Whistleblower

Changes to the state's whistleblower law will better protect those who bring up alleged illegal activity.

Solitary Confinement

An inmate can't be placed into solitary confinement for over 15 straight days.

Mobile Sports Betting

Nine mobile sportsbooks will be allowed to open in 2022. Official hope to have it running before the 2022 Super Bowl.

Nursing Home Task Force

A task force will look for ways to improve long-term care facilities statewide

Nursing Home Inspection

The New York State Department of Health will be able to have an infection inspection audit at nursing homes.

New York City Vaccine Mandate

As of Dec. 27, 2021, all private-sector New York City employees must have at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

