Powerball winning tickets worth a combined $5 million were sold in New York State for the record Powerball jackpot.

Monday's Powerball drawing, which ended up being announced Tuesday morning, produced a jackpot winner in California. The ticketholder won over $2 billion.

Lottery officials also announced 22 tickets sold across the nation are each worth at least $1 million. Those tickets were sold in California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

23 Third-Prize Powerball Tickets Sold in New York State

New York State did not produce any million-dollar winning tickets. However, 23 third-place tickets were sold across New York State. A number of those tickets were sold in the Hudson Valley, including one that is worth $100,000. CLICK HERE for a list of locations that sold third-place tickets.

Despite New York State not claiming the jackpot prize of any second-place prizes Empire State residents won a combined $5.1 million for the record jackpot Powerball.

Powerball + No Powerplay Winners In New York State

Second Prize: $1 million- 0 New York winner

Third Prize: $50,000 - 22 New York winners

Fourth Prize: $100 - 456 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $100 - 1,252 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $7 - 30,103 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $7 - 25,393 New York winners

Eight Prize: $4 - 197,615 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $4 - 477,485 New York winners

Powerball + Powerplay Winners In New York State

Third Prize: $100,000- 1 New York winner

Fourth Prize: $200 - 36 New York winners

Fifth Prize: $200 - 112 New York winners

Sixth Prize: $14 - 2,974 New York winners

Seventh Prize: $14 - 2,553 New York winners

Eight Prize: $8 - 19,724 New York winners

Ninth Prize: $8 - 46,934 New York winners

Note: There was no second-prize winner in New York State

