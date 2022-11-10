Tongues, Balls & Cans: 8 Crazy World Records Set in New York

Tongues, balls, and cans, oh my! All have broken records in New York.

November 10 is Guinness World Record Day. To celebrate we highlight a few of the weird, wild and wacky record holders in New York.

Widest Tongue

Byron Schlenker of Syracuse holds the Guinness Book of World Records for the widest tongue at 8.57 centimeters. His daughter Emily holds the record for the widest female tongue at 7.33 centimeters.

You know what they say, like father like daughter!

TSM TSM loading...

Most Tennis Balls

Finley Malloy, a six-year-old Golden Retriever from Canandaigua, New York holds the record for the most tennis balls held in the mouth by a dog at 6.

Finley is a golden retriever who loves to swim, play fetch and chase the occasional animal that wanders into his backyard.

Credit: Erin Malloy Credit: Erin Malloy loading...

Largest Watering Can

The Utica Zoo is home to The World's Largest Watering Can.

A giant watering can constructed of galvanised steel was constructed for Utica Zoo, New York, USA. It weighs 907.1 kg (2000 lb) and measures 4.7 m (15.5 ft) high with a diameter of 3.65 m (12 ft). It arrived at the zoo by truck on 5 December 2000."

Utica Zoo Utica Zoo loading...

Largest Human Playing Card

Get our free mobile app

600 people came together to create the largest human playing card at Turning Stone Casino in July 2013 to celebrate the resort's 20th anniversary.

Participants wore either a white or red rain poncho and were directed into position to form a human version of the ace of diamonds playing card.

Credit - Guinness World Records via Facebook Credit - Guinness World Records via Facebook loading...

Largest Filled Doughnut

Two Utica bakeries, teamed up to create the world's largest filled doughnut in 1993. It weighed over 3,700 pounds.

The largest filled doughnut weighs 1.695 tonnes (3,739 lb) and was made by representatives from Hemstrought's Bakeries, Donato's Bakery in Utica, New York, USA, on 21 January 1993.

Largest Bagel

The record for the world’s largest bagel belongs to Brueggers Bagels. The 868-pound bagel was displayed at the New York State Fair in Syracuse in 2007.

Credit - Bruegger's Bagels via Facebook Credit - Bruegger's Bagels via Facebook loading...

Most Expensive Fries

Serendipity3 is home to the most expensive french fries. Their Creme de la Creme Pommes made with Dom Perignon Champagne, truffles, and gold dust, sell for $200. For that price that better be the world's best-tasting fries too.

Credit - Serendipity 3 via Facebook Credit - Serendipity 3 via Facebook loading...

Most Christmas Lights

A Christmas display in Lagrangeville, New York is so big it set a Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property, with over 601,736 bulbs in 2014, beating the 2013 winner, Australian David Richards.

In 2021 the Gay family beat their own record with a total of 687,000 Christmas lights. This Christmas they plan on putting up over 700,000. You can check out the world record Christmas display on 8 Patrick Drive in LaGrangeville, New York when it lights up on November 25.

NY Family Top Their Own World Record With 687,000 Christmas Lights A family in Lagrangeville, New York is topping their own Guinness Book of World Record for Christmas Lights with 687,000 this year, almost 100,000 more lights.

Apply To Set Or Break A Record

Can you break a record? Check out all the information you need to set your own record at Guinnessworldrecords.com. While you're there you can check out all the crazy records set all around the world.