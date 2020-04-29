Near ‘Universal Support’ For Cuomo to Extend New York On Pause

A new poll shows almost all New Yorkers support Gov. Andrew Cuomo's orders to extend his New York on PAUSE order and mandate to make everyone wear masks.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

It appears most New Yorkers support the Governor's decision to extend his mandate that closed all non-essential businesses and schools in New York State until May 15.

A Siena Poll shows 87 percent support extending the New York on PAUSE regulations while 11 percent oppose it, according to a new Siena College Poll of registered New York State voters released on Monday. 94 percent of Democrats and 81 percent of Republicans support Cuomo's decision.

"The Governor’s decision to extend New York ‘On Pause’ – keeping schools and non-essential businesses closed – through the middle of May is supported by at least 81 percent of voters from every party, region, gender, race, or religion," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said in a press release.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

Even more support Cuomo's decision to require New Yorkers to wear a face mask or covering in public when social distancing can't be maintained.

According to the poll, 92 percent support the executive order while 8 percent oppose it. 95 percent of Democrats and 91 percent of Republicans support the mandate, according to a Siena College Poll of registered New York State voters

“While you cannot find a single issue that would generate unanimous support from all 12 million New York voters, Cuomo’s order that face masks or coverings must be worn in public – when social distancing cannot be maintained – comes as close as any issue Siena College has ever polled. It has support from at least 86 percent of voters from every party, region, gender, race, or religion,” Greenberg said.