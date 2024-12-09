You can call it another successful venture for the members of law enforcement that make up the Dutchess County Drug Task Force after a recent raid in the City of Poughkeepsie lead to the arrest of two suspects involved in a narcotics operation.

Apartment Raid in Poughkeepsie

This latest raid by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force (DCDTF) brought them to Poughkeepsie's south side to an apartment complex located at 60 Carroll Street. The Task Force in recent times had received multiple reports of "narcotic and dangerous drug dealing" in the area leading up to the raid.

According to the press release issued by the Dutchess County Government and the Sheriff's Office, Task Force agents in their investigation identified 39-year old Stephen Bai as the said narcotics dealer and had made multiple purchases of fentanyl from him. These purchases allowed for law enforcement to acquire the necessary search warrant to carry out the raid.

Task Force agents made their move and executed the warrant during the early morning hours of Wednesday December 4, 2024 with assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit.

In the raid of Bai's apartment, law enforcement discovered and seized fentanyl, cocaine, and a significant amount of drug sale packaging along with scales, which lead to bai being placed under arrest. In addition to Bai, another individual identified as 38-year old Angela Martinez was also placed under arrest. Martinez was found to be in possession of crack-cocaine and also had an active warrant for her arrest.

Charge and Punishment

Both Bai and Martinez in the raids were subsequently charged for their involvement. Stephen Bai was charged with two (2) counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance (fentanyl) in the 3rd degree, a class B Felony, while Angela Martinez was charged with Count of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the 4th degree, a class C Felony.

Both of them were arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie court and then released. Additional charges are still pending for both Bai and Martinez. Following her release, Martinez was turned over to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police to be processed on her felony drug warrant.

The official press release did not state when it is that both Bai and Martinez are expected to be back in court, however if convicted, they both could face severe penalties including jail time and fines.

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree comes with a maximum sentence of up to 25 years and a $30,000 fine, while Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the 4th degree carries a penalty of 15 years and a $15,000 fine. Penalties if convicted could also vary based on certain circumstances like whether or not the accused have prior criminal histories.

Anyone with information on this investigation or others selling dangerous narcotics in Dutchess County may contact the Drug Task Force at their tip line at 845-463-6040 or email them at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

