A Mustang crashed into a tractor-trailer near I-84 in the Hudson Valley.

First responders rushed to the scene following a report of a car vs tractor-trailer with entrapment in Maybrook near Route 208 and 1-84, on Monday around 10:15 p.m.

"Montgomery units were dispatched mutual aid to the Maybrook Fire District for a reported motor vehicle accident car vs tractor-trailer with pin," the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

Reports on social media say a 20-year-old driver fled police in a Mustang after police tried to pull the car over for a minor traffic violation. Hudson Valley Post reached out to the Village of Maybrook Police Department to confirm, but haven't heard back as of this writing.

As a result of the crash, the Mustang got pinned under a Fed-Ex tractor-trailer. First responders found the driver pinned under the rear of the trailer with injuries, officials say.

Town of Montgomery Ambulance Corps and other first responders successfully extricated the driver, and he was transported to a landing zone established by the Mechanicstown Fire Department. The area was cleared by 1 a.m. on Tuesday, officials say.

The driver was later airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

"This is my boyfriend! Please keep him in your prayers!!," Hannah Maegan Privett wrote in the comment section of the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook post.

On her own social media, the Newburgh woman said her boyfriend survived the crash and is going into surgery on Thursday.

Below are photos of the crash from the Montgomery Fire Department:

